Payne participated in Tuesday's team drills after skipping them during voluntary OTAs, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Payne walked off the field during OTAs in late May due to his ongoing contract situation, but he's fully participating during mandatory minicamp. The 2018 first-round pick finished last season with 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery across 17 appearances, but the Commanders aren't expected to offer the 24-year-old a contract extension this offseason.