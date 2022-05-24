Payne walked off the field during Tuesday's OTA session due to his lingering contract talks, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Payne took part in individual drills to begin Tuesday's practice session, but he skipped team drills due to his anger over a lack of a contract extension heading into the season. The Commanders aren't expected to offer the 24-year-old an extension during the offseason, so it's not yet clear whether Payne will return to the field as OTAs continue. He appeared in all 17 games last year and totaled 61 tackles (35 solo), 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.