Forrest suffered a fractured shoulder in Washington's Week 5 loss to the Bears last Thursday night and will be placed on injured reserve, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Forrest has started all five games to this point, playing 99 percent of the defensive snaps and registering 29 tackles. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. Percy Butler is next up at safety for Washington, but the team figures to make a move at the position with Jeremy Reaves also headed to injured reserve.