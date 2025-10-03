Samuel (heel) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Chargers.

The Commanders' top three wide receivers didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to various injuries, but only Samuel made the trip from Washington to Los Angeles, as Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) were ruled out for Week 5 action. Samuel proceeded to manage all on-field work Friday, paving the way for him to serve as Jayden Daniels' top WR on Sunday in the quarterback's return from a two-game absence. Samuel thus figures to be a significant part of the game plan, not only as a pass catcher but as a threat out of the backfield.