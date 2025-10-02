default-cbs-image
Samuel (heel) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post, Samuel was present at Thursday's session, but he didn't end up mixing into drills for a second straight day. On a positive note, Samuel is traveling with the Commanders to Los Angeles, while fellow WRs Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) aren't, ruling them out for Week 5 action. Samuel thus appears to have a chance to play through his current heel issue Sunday against the Chargers, but Washington ultimately could make a decision on his status for Week 5 as soon as the posting of Friday's injury report.

