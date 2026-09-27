Croskey-Merritt carried the ball 19 times for 36 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks.

The second-year back couldn't get much going against the defending Super Bowl champs, with his longest run going for just nine yards, but the 20 touches did represent a season high in volume. Croskey-Merritt remains the top early-down option in the Commanders' backfield, and through three games he's gained 142 rushing yards and a TD on 47 carries. He could find more running room in a Week 4 home tilt against the Colts.