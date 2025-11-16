Croskey-Merritt carried the ball nine times for 28 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Chris Rodriguez got the start for the Commanders and wound up seeing 16 touches to Croskey-Merritt's 10, while significantly out-gaining the rookie as well. The coaching staff will get a Week 12 bye to re-evaluate the offense, but Croskey-Merritt's role seems more likely to shrink than grow, as he's gone five straight games without reaching 40 rushing yards. On the season, he's produced 498 rushing yards on 114 totes for 4.4 yards per carry, but that number has plummeted to 2.9 YPC during that five-game swoon.