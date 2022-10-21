Dotson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, with coach Ron Rivera saying the Commanders will err on the safe side, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like Dotson is less than 50/50 to play, given Rivera's quote Friday on the heels of a reported setback at Thursday's practice. With backup wideout Dyami Brown (groin) officially ruled out, Cam Sims would be the probable No. 3 receiver if Dotson is declared inactive prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.