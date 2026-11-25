Dotson was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dotson was a spectator for the Falcons' first Week 12 practice along with rookie Zachariah Branch (hamstring), making the activity of both receivers worth tracking the next two days to get a sense of whether either has a chance to play Sunday in Minnesota. Up until the Falcons' Week 11 bye, Dotson has been a picture of health during his first season in Atlanta, appearing in all 10 games while recording 19 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets.