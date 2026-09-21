Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Kinlaw will have an MRI for a shoulder injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kinlaw presumably picked up the injury during the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, when he logged two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, while playing 31 of 55 defensive snaps (56.4 percent). He was also working through a back issue prior to Week 2, and Wednesday's injury report will provide clarity on his status for Washington's Week 3 home tilt against Seattle.