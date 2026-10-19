McNichols (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve by the Commanders on Monday.

McNichols is officially active for Monday night's matchup with San Francisco, returning to action after missing the team's first five games of the regular season while recovering from a quad injury. The running back logged three consecutive full practices to end the week, so he should be back to full health. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (foot) sidelined in Week 6, McNichols will have a chance to carve out a significant role in the backfield while splitting touches with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler versus the 49ers.