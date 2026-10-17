McNichols (quadriceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

McNichols has opened Week 6 prep with back-to-back full practices, which indicates that the veteran running back is in the final stages of his recovery from a quad injury that caused him to open the regular season on injured reserve. He would need to be activated from IR in order to be eligible to play against the 49ers on Monday. McNichols' return could be a crucial one for the Commanders, whose backfield is dealing with injuries to Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest).