Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Back to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNichols (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
McNichols' hamstring issue is evidently minor, as he's back at practice in a full capacity. With Austin Ekeler (Achilles) set to miss the remainder of the season, McNichols appears to be the next man up as the Commanders' third-down and long-down-and-distance running back after handling 16 offensive snaps following Ekeler's injury last Thursday. McNichols is unlikely to be fantasy relevant.
