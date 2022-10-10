Slye converted on his only field-goal attempt and both of his two point-after tries during Washington's 21-17 loss versus Tennessee on Sunday.

Slye made a 50-yarder in the first quarter, but didn't see another field-goal opportunity the rest of the game. He's been incredibly efficient of late, converting on 14-of-14 attempts over his last 11 games with the Commanders, but that hasn't returned great fantasy results as Washington's offense continues to sputter. With a night game in Chicago on tap for Week 6, Slye is a still poor option for fantasy managers.