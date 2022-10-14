Slye went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Thursday's win over the Bears.
Slye made a 38-yard field-goal on the Commanders final possession before halftime and later made a chip shot 28-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. The kicker's final try in the contest was no-good from 48. Slye is now 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts this season while converting six out of seven PATs.
