Slye made one of two PAT attempts in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.
For a second consecutive week to open the season, Slye didn't attempt a field goal. He still managed to cost his team, though, as Slye's missed PAT after a fourth-quarter Washington touchdown kept Detroit's lead at nine points rather than making it a one-possession game. His lack of both volume and accuracy has made Slye an unappealing fantasy option thus far.
More News
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: No field-goal attempts in Week 1•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Earns two-year contract•
-
Commanders' Joey Slye: Tendered by Commanders•
-
Football Team's Joey Slye: Remains effective in win•
-
Football Team's Joey Slye: Puts up 10 points in loss•
-
Football Team's Joey Slye: Getting nod at kicker Sunday•