Slye made one of two PAT attempts in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.

For a second consecutive week to open the season, Slye didn't attempt a field goal. He still managed to cost his team, though, as Slye's missed PAT after a fourth-quarter Washington touchdown kept Detroit's lead at nine points rather than making it a one-possession game. His lack of both volume and accuracy has made Slye an unappealing fantasy option thus far.