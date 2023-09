Allen had three tackles (two for a loss) and a sack in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

Allen played in 51 of the team's 58 defensive snaps, a good sign that he is over the plantar fasciitis injury that limited him during training camp. The 2017 first-round pick has recorded at least six sacks in four of the past five seasons and is a key piece for Washington's defensive front. Allen and the Commanders will hit the road for Week 2 to face the Broncos on Sunday.