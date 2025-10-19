Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive but serving as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The well-traveled veteran will fill his usual role behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, namely, being available as an emergency option should both his position mates exit the contest due to injury, illness or ejection. Johnson has just five regular-season pass attempts since the start of the 2022 season, none which have come in 2025.