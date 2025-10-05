Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers and will serve as the Commanders' emergency third quarterback.

Johnson served as the Commanders' backup quarterback over the last two games due to the absence of Jayden Daniels, who was nursing a knee injury. With Daniels cleared to play Sunday, Marcus Mariota will revert to his backup role while Johnson serves as the emergency quarterback, which means he won't be allowed to see the field unless Daniels and Mariota were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.