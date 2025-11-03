Commanders' Josh Johnson: Operating as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Seahawks, but he will operate as the team's emergency third quarterback.
Johnson will be back in his familiar role as Washington's No. 3 QB in Week 9. The 39-year-old has yet to appear in a contest this season, and he'd only be able to do so if Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are sidelined with injuries.
