Curl logged eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.
Curl played every defensive snap for the eighth week in a row, and he recorded at least seven stops for the sixth time in 10 games this season. The starting strong safety now has 65 tackles and one sack in 2022. Curl should continue to play a prominent role against the Giants next Sunday.
