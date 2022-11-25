Thomas (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, with Commanders coach Ron Rivera saying Friday that he expects Thomas to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas managed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, after catching five of six targets for a team-high 65 yards in Sunday's win over the Texans. He's otherwise had a quiet season, but he at least runs routes on most of Washington's pass plays whenever he's healthy and does have a history of fantasy utility (mostly in 2020). If Thomas ends up missing the game, which doesn't sound likely, the Commanders will be down to John Bates and Cole Turner at tight end, with the former more of an inline blocker and the latter more likely to run routes from the slot.