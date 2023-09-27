Thomas (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and said afterward he expects to play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas missed the 37-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, leaving Cole Turner and John Bates in a timeshare. Bates still figures to have a blocking role if Thomas is back, while Turner's usefulness would be minimized with the return of a more experienced receiving-minded TE. Thomas drew 11 targets through the first six quarters of play this season before suffering a concussion Week 2.