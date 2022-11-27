Thomas (ribs/illness) is in line to play Sunday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A lingering rib injury followed Thomas into Week 12 prep, limiting him at practice Wednesday and Thursday. But an illness prevented him from any on-field work Friday, leaving him questionable to play Sunday. Coach Ron Rivera told John Keim of ESPN.com on Friday that he expected Thomas to be available this weekend, and Schefter's report backs up that assessment. Still, Thomas' status won't be clarified until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.