McCaffrey caught two of three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown and added 199 yards on six kickoff returns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The second-year wideout found the end zone for a second straight week, snagging a five-yard TD from Marcus Mariota in the second quarter to get the Commanders on the board. McCaffrey has seen only six targets over the last two weeks, but he's turned them into a 5-77-2 line, and he's becoming a special-teams weapon with the new kickoff rules. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) likely to remain on the shelf and Noah Brown (groin) having missed the last two games, McCaffrey could find his role in the offense increasing in Week 5 against the Chargers, especially if Jayden Daniels (knee) returns to elevate the entire passing game.