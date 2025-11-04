The Commanders placed McCaffrey (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday.

As a result of his move to IR, McCaffrey will be sidelined for at least four games due to his fractured collarbone, though Tashan Reed and Tom Schad of The Washington Post relay that the injury will most likely keep the wideout out for the remainder of the season. If that's the case, McCaffrey will wrap up his second NFL campaign with 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets over nine games. The 24-year-old had also established himself as one of the NFL's top kickoff returners, ranking third in the league with an average of 29.6 yards per runback.