Mariota completed 20 of 30 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He added 49 rushing yards on four carries.

The veteran QB looked sharp early in the game, but his play seemed to slip after he briefly left late in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion. While he cleared the concussion check, his only turnover of the game came on Washington's first play of OT, when his pass to Zach Ertz got intercepted by Jack Jones to set up Miami's game-winning field goal. Mariota has a lackluster 7:5 TD:INT in his seven appearances this season, and with the Commanders on bye next week, there's at least a chance Jayden Daniels (elbow) could be back under center in Week 13 against the Broncos.