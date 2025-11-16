Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Back-breaking INT in Madrid
Mariota completed 20 of 30 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He added 49 rushing yards on four carries.
The veteran QB looked sharp early in the game, but his play seemed to slip after he briefly left late in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion. While he cleared the concussion check, his only turnover of the game came on Washington's first play of OT, when his pass to Zach Ertz got intercepted by Jack Jones to set up Miami's game-winning field goal. Mariota has a lackluster 7:5 TD:INT in his seven appearances this season, and with the Commanders on bye next week, there's at least a chance Jayden Daniels (elbow) could be back under center in Week 13 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Checks back into Sunday's game•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Gets checked for concussion•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Solid showing in loss•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Stepping in as Week 10 starter•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Relieves injured Daniels•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Pair of picks in Week 8 spot start•