Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Seahawks. He added 11 rushing yards on five carries.

The veteran quarterback got his first start in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow) and while Mariota didn't produce a lot of yardage against one of the top defenses in the league, he came up big when it counted, Mariota found Rachaad White for a six-yard score and Treylon Burks for an 11-yard TD in the first quarter, before connecting with Terry McLaurin for a 30-yard touchdown in the third. Daniels could be back as soon as Week 5 but Mariota will get at least one more start, at home in Week 4 against the Colts.