Mariota is expected to start Sunday's game against Seattle while the Commanders continue to gather more information on the severity of Jayden Daniels' dislocated left elbow, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Daniels injured his elbow on the Commanders' final snap of the second quarter of Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Cowboys, Mariota directed the offense for the second half and finished with 11 completions on 16 attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown to go with three yards on his lone carry. Though a recovery timeline for Daniels has yet to be established while he plans to consult with a number of experts over the next few days before deciding on a treatment plan, the same injury kept him out for seven of the Commanders' final eight games of the 2025 campaign. With that in mind, Mariota could very well be headed for a multi-game run as Washington's starter.