Mariota said Thursday that he's dealing with Achilles tendinitis but expects to be ready for Week 1, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Mariota made his return to the practice field Wednesday, per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, but his activity level still appears to be limited. The veteran backup quarterback has already missed both Washington's preseason affairs to date, and it looks like he could again be held out of Saturday's exhibition finale against Baltimore even if the expectation is that he'll be fully healthy in time for Week 1.