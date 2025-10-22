Mariota is in line to start Monday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Jhabvala, Jayden Daniels is dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain and is not on track to play this week, positioning Mariota for his third start of the season. Mariota thus represents a Week 8 fantasy lineup option for those who roster Daniels or who are otherwise in need of quarterback help, with six teams on bye this week. In his previous two starts against the Raiders and Falcons in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, Mariota went 1-1 while completing 31 of 48 pass attempts for 363 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 60 yards and another score on eight carries.