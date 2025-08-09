Hartman completed nine of 19 passes for 64 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 48-18 preseason loss to the Patriots. He added one rushing attempt for six yards.

Hartman got the start with Jayden Daniels resting and Marcus Mariota (lower leg) unavailable. The former Notre Dame quarterback played deep into the second quarter before being replaced by veteran Josh Johnson, who threw for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hartman and Johnson will continue to compete for the third spot on the depth chart in Washington's second preseason game, Aug. 18 against the Bengals.