Reyes (hamstring) did not participate in Washington's practices this offseason while dealing with leg discomfort, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Reyes dealt with a variety of injuries during his rookie campaign with Washington in 2021, and he was ultimately sidelined with a hamstring injury in the team's regular-season finale. It is unclear if this injury is what caused him to miss the entirety of the team's offseason program, but he likely will need more time to recover heading into training camp.