The Commanders placed Harris (leg) on injured reserve Monday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

A stint on injured reserve requires a player to miss at least the next four games. However, Harris fractured his fibula during the Commanders' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday, and that injury is significant enough for him that he may not return until late in the regular season, if at all. Following injuries to Harris and Percy Butler (hip), the Commanders fortified their depth at safety by signing 2019 first-rounder Darnell Savage to a one-year contract Monday.