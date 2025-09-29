Ertz caught two of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The 34-year-old tied Luke McCaffery for the second-most receiving yards on the Commanders in Week 4, trailing Deebo Samuel's 72-yard performance. Although he ranked second on the team in yards, Ertz's performance was a little underwhelming considering two of the team's top three wideouts, Noah Brown (groin) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), were sidelined Sunday. Regardless, Ertz's target volume will likely stabilize when Jayden Daniels (knee) returns from injury, which could come in the Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.