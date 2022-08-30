The Cowboys released Rush on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rush and Will Grier were competing for the top backup spot behind Dak Prescott, but it appears neither backup quarterback will have a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster. The Cowboys will likely bring back at least one of the two backups via a practice squad deal so they can operate as an emergency option during game days.
More News
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Plays pair of possessions Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Starting Saturday's exhibition•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Still ticketed for backup role•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Sees action late in Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Headed back to No. 2 role•
-
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Excels in first NFL start•