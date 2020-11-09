Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Dalton (concussion) will start under center when cleared to return, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dalton has missed back-to-back contests, sitting out Week 8 due to a concussion and then landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Week 9. In relief action, Garrett Gilbert provided Dallas' offense with a legitimate spark during Sunday's narrow 24-19 loss to the Steelers, nearly paving the way for an upset win while racking up 243 yards with a touchdown and one interception. In comparison, Dalton only has a 1:3 TD:INT ratio on the year, but it doesn't appear that the Cowboys are willing to entertain a quarterback competition. Dalton will need to gain clearance from both the five-step concussion protocol and the COVID-19 list before retaking the field, but he'll get the benefit of extra time during a Week 10 bye while working to make his return Nov. 22 in Minnesota.