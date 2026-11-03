Downs is in the league's concussion protocol after being injured in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Downs has started all eight games after being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 Draft. He's racked up 52 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup on 92 percent of the defensive snaps. Cobie Durant, Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark could all see elevated snaps if Downs is unable to play Week 9 against the Colts.