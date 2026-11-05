Downs remained in concussion protocol Wednesday as the Cowboys began preparing for their Week 9 matchup at Indianapolis, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site, Downs did not participate at practice Wednesday. Downs hasn't missed a game yet as a pro, but his status for Sunday's game against the Colts is in doubt after he suffered a concussion in Week 8. His activity at practice Thursday and Friday should give a clearer indication as to whether he'll be able to suit up in Week 9.