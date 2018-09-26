Cowboys' Datone Jones: Possibly bound for surgery
Jones may require surgery for the hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Jones played five defensive snaps for the Cowboys during 2018 before hitting IR, spending the first two weeks on the sidelines before a brief return in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He would be eligible to return after eight weeks, though possible surgery could suggest he will miss the remainder of the campaign.
