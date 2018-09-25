The Cowboys placed Jones on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring issue, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the Cowboys' first two games with a knee injury, Jones was active for the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, but only played five snaps in the contest. At some point during the contest, it appears he sustained the hamstring injury, which may have been linked to his prior knee concern. In any event, Jones' placement on injured reserve will result in him missing at least eight weeks. It's possible the injury is a season-ending setback, as Archer notes that the defensive tackle could require surgery. The Cowboys signed Caraun Reid to restore some depth on the interior of the line.

