McFadden (hamstring) will not practice Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Mcfadden is looking to sneak onto the 53-man roster as a special-teams player, so it's crucial for him to have a quick recovery. He has played for four teams in his first four seasons, and he recorded only eight tackles in nine games last season.

