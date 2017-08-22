Cowboys' Leon McFadden: Dealing with hamstring injury
McFadden (hamstring) will not practice Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mcfadden is looking to sneak onto the 53-man roster as a special-teams player, so it's crucial for him to have a quick recovery. He has played for four teams in his first four seasons, and he recorded only eight tackles in nine games last season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...