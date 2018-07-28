Brown sat out Saturday's practice with a sore hamstring, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Brown missed Friday's session as well. With a penetrable depth chart at wide receiver, the former seventh-round pick has a great opportunity to make the Cowboys' roster. Injuries will not help his cause, however, so he will be hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible in order to compete for a 53-man roster spot.

