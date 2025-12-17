Mafah (shoulder) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The rookie running back from Clemson was placed on IR in late August due to a shoulder issue, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Mafah has yet to make his NFL debut after posting 1,115 rushing yards, 103 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns during his final collegiate season. He must still be activated to the Cowboys' active roster in order to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.