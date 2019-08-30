Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Expected to practice next week
Smith (back) is expected back at practice next week as the Cowboys prepare for a Week 1 matchup against the Giants, the team's official website reports.
Speaking after Thursday's final preseason game, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he anticipated Smith, as well as Zack Martin (back) and Amari Cooper (plantar fasciitis), would be able to practice in the leadup to the regular season opener. A healthy offensive line could be crucial to the Cowboys' early-season chances of racking up wins if Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout, and the team has to turn to rookie Tony Pollard to start in the backfield.
