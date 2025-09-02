Damien Martinez: Cut by Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks cut Martinez from their practice squad Tuesday.
The seventh-round rookie out of Miami failed to make Seattle's 53-man roster out of training camp this summer but was quickly brought back via the practice squad last week. Martinez logged 67 offensive snaps during the preseason, producing a 24-84-1 rushing line.
