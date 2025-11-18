default-cbs-image
The Cowboys waived Clark on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With DeMarvion Overshown (knee) back in the lineup for Week 11 following the acquisition of Logan Wilson at the trade deadline, Clark was inactive Monday night against Las Vegas and squeezed out of a roster spot Tuesday. Clark has recorded 14 tackles (seven solo) across eight appearances for Dallas this season.

