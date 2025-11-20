site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Damone Clark: Claimed by Texans
RotoWire Staff
The Texans claimed Clark off waivers Wednesday.
Clark is headed to Houston after having been waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a reserve defender and can contribute on special teams as well.
