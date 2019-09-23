The Jets released Fales on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Fales was brought up from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Luke Falk while Sam Darnold (illness) and Trevor Siemian (ankle) were out, but he was cut loose ahead of the team's bye week. Dropping Fales supports the growing optimism that Darnold will be ready to play the Eagles in Week 5 following the team's bye. Fales could land back on the Jets' practice squad, and he may even be back on the active roster if Darnold suffers a setback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories