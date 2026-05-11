The Falcons released Thompkins on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Thompkins signed with the Falcons in early December last season and played the remaining six regular-season games with the team. The wide receiver was mainly a special teams player, producing 265 yards as a kick returner and 54 yards as a punt returner. He also caught three receptions for 27 yards over his 23 offensive snaps. The veteran player is now a free agent and may sign with any team for the 2026 season.